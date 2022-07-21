AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said one man is dead after shots were fired outside a gas station Wednesday night in south Austin.

Police said officers got reports of shots being fired at West Oltorf Street and South First Street around 11:20 p.m.

Police, Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire responded to the scene.

Police found the man lying on the ground outside the Texaco station at the southeast corner of the intersection in the Dawson neighborhood. The man died at the scene.

Man dies after shooting outside gas station at West Oltorf Street and South First Street (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Austin Police said some sort of disturbance lead up to the shooting.

Police said the suspect(s) left the scene in a vehicle. They do not have a description of the suspect(s) or the vehicle at this time.

Police do not know what relationship the man who died had, if any, with the person or people who shot him.

This is Austin’s 41st homicide of 2022.