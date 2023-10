AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in northeast Austin Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Shortly before 8 p.m., medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to 12100 N MoPac Expressway service road southbound for a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, medics said.

No other information was available Wednesday, and the crash remained under investigation.