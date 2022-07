AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said one person died in a multi-vehicle crash in north Austin Wednesday night.

ATCEMS said paramedics were called to the 6100 block of West Parmer Lane just before 9:40 p.m. That is northwest of where West Parmer Lane intersects with McNeil Drive.

According to ATCEMS, the adult who died at the scene was the only patient involved.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.