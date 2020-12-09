One dead in fiery auto vs semi crash on SH 130

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fiery crash that killed one person late Tuesday night on State Highway 130.

Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was declared dead at the scene of the crash between a car and a semi truck on southbound SH 130 near FM 812 in southeast Travis County just before 11 p.m.

ATC-EMS said in its tweet the car was “fully engulfed”.

The Travis County Sheriff’s office said at 2 a.m. deputies are helping DPS at the scene and that they are currently moving the vehicles off the road.

Expect delays in the area. DPS did not have an estimate when the highway will reopen.