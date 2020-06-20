One dead in east Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says that one man is dead after a shooting in the Mueller neighborhood in east Austin late Friday night.

Police say another person was also shot in the incident but is expected to be okay.

APD says the shooting took place on Mueller Boulevard just north of Aldrich Street around 10:40 p.m.

Police have not provided any information about the suspect but they are expected to brief the media shortly about the shooting. KXAN will have a crew at the scene and will update this story.

