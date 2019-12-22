One dead after being hit by drivers near U.S. Highway 290 and Middle Fiskville Road

Editor’s note: The story previously said the crash happened near Southpark Meadows. It has since been update to reflect the correct location.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person is dead after being hit by drivers on I-35 near U.S. Highway 290 and Middle Fiskville Road Saturday night.

Austin Travis-County EMS medics responded to the 9500 block of North Interstate 35 northbound around 10 p.m.

Austin police said the person could have possibly fell from a truck.

Traffic is being detoured at the Rundberg Lane exit. Expect road closures and delays in the area.

