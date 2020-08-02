One dead, another injured in crash near Mopac and SH 45

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died in a crash in southwest Austin near Mopac and SH 45 Saturday.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the area of 1900 Archeleta Blvd. around 8 p.m. The Austin Fire Department said one patient was ejected and the other was pinned.

One of the victims died at the scene, according to ATCEMS.

STAR Flight transported the other adult patient with critical, life-threatening injuries to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

Expect traffic delays in the area and try to seek alternate routes.