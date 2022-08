AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a traffic light Sunday night.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. at North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane in north Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said an adult was trapped inside the vehicle for a time before being freed. Paramedics took the person to the hospital with critical injuries.

Austin Police said the person died at the hospital.

Police said there was only one vehicle involved in the crash.