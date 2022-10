AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS posted on its Twitter account that one person died after an automobile collided with a pedestrian near North Lamar Blvd. and Beaver St.

The collision occurred just before 8 p.m. Medics performed CPR in an attempt to resuscitate the patient.

ATCEMS says to avoid the area while authorities investigate the crash, and to expect extended closures.