AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said one person died Tuesday morning after a reported hit-and-run in far north Austin.

According to APD, officers got the call at 1:33 a.m. of a person who was bleeding after being hit by a vehicle in the southbound lanes of the MoPac Expressway Service Road. The location is between Parmer Lane and Duval Road.

Police said that person’s injuries were “incompatible with life.”

According to APD, no vehicles or suspects were found at the scene.

The southbound MoPac Service Road was shut down while officers investigate, APD said.

APD said vehicular homicide detectives are working the case.