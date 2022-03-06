Police identify person killed in motorcycle ‘collision’ in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a man who was killed in a March 6 crash involving a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver who died at the scene was identified as Terrylee Oliver, 27.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) said an adult died after a motorcycle ‘collision’ near Middle Fiskville Road and the I-35 northbound ramp overnight. Austin Police said the collision was between a van and a motorcycle.

A driver of the van stayed on scene, Austin Police said.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Austin Police’s Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

This is the city’s 15th fatal crash of 2022, APD said.