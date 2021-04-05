One dead after fiery 18-wheeler, car crash in east Austin

A person died after an 18-wheeler and another vehicle collided Monday at the intersection of Ed Bluestein Boulevard and Loyola Lane. It’s the third crash at the intersection in the past three days. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died after an 18-wheeler and vehicle collided in east Austin and both caught on fire. At least two other crashes have happened in that same area in the last three days.

This latest crash happened at 11:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of the southbound Ed Bluestein Boulevard Service Road and Loyola Lane, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Austin firefighters and Austin police officers also responded to the scene.

On Friday, an adult and two children went to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Loyola Lane and the northbound Ed Bluestein Boulevard service road. Two people went to the hospital with minor injuries Saturday morning at that same intersection.