AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has died in a crash on the North U.S. Highway 183 Service Road in northwest Austin

It happened in the southbound lanes near Balcones Club Drive around 8 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS rescued the person from a vehicle and attempted CPR and “extensive resuscitative efforts,” but the person died at the scene.

ATCEMS said drivers should expect extended delays and closures in the area while the crash is investigated.