AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in southeast Austin on Thursday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., medics responded to 1504 E. 51st St. for the crash. Medics pronounced one adult person dead on the scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one person is dead after a car crashed into a pole in east Austin. | Kate Winkle KXAN News

Drivers should expect extended traffic delays around the scene and use alternate routes, medics said.

No other information was available Thursday.