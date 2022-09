AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS posted on their Twitter account that one person is dead following a vehicle collision with a pedestrian on Airport Blvd. near Oak Springs Dr.

The accident occurred just before 10 p.m. The deceased is an adult, but not further information was available.

A crash at Oak Springs & Airport has several lanes blocked. Seek alternate routes and expect delays. #ATXtraffic pic.twitter.com/Ofdv0IMshq — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) September 18, 2022

ATCEMS asks people avoid the area and seek out alternative routes.