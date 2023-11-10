AUSTIN (KXAN) — JUSTFest is back with its one-day festival celebrating Black and Brown women entrepreneurs in Austin.

JUSTFest gives people across Central Texas the opportunity to meet Black and Brown women entrepreneurs who are often excluded by traditional financial institutions. Organizers say the festival is a way to honor these women’s resilient roots, which sometimes have to overpower the pavement of obstacles they face in order to see their small businesses flourish.

JUSTFest will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, in Branch Park Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival is open to the public, and attendees can enjoy family-friendly activities.

Here’s what organizers say attendees can expect:

Small Business Market – Exhibiting dozens of local entrepreneurs, this market will feature Central Texas artisans, stylists, designers, massage practitioners and much more!

Interactive Art Piece – Renowned Austinite artist Xavier Alvarado will lead the creation of a collaborative art piece with the help of attendees.

Music by DJ Kickit – DJ Kickit has performed in Austin City Limits and is recognized across the nation for her energetic performances mixing classic hip-hop, funk and Latino favorites.

Food – Our entrepreneurs will prepare traditional foods such as Texas chili fries, po’boys, tacos, tamales, elotes and the list goes on and on!

Kids Entertainment – Family Zumba class, craft activities, bouncy house and a lot of space to run around!

JUSTFest is presented by JUST, an Austin-based nonprofit working to close the racial wealth gap by investing in ambitious Texas women through capital, peer coaching & community. By providing microfinancing, JUST bridges the racial wealth gap and enables these entrepreneurs to shape their futures, create thriving businesses, and strengthen their communities.