One arrested during protests near Austin facility Trump set to tour

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has been arrested as protesters and counter-protesters gathered near the manufacturing facility that President Donald Trump is set to tour Wednesday.

An officer on scene said the person was disrupting traffic and wouldn’t get out of the median in the 12000 block of Riata Trace Parkway. The person was arrested on a charge of failure to obey a lawful order and taken to Travis County Jail.

There are two groups organizing demonstrations in that area. Indivisible Austin is holding a “Say NO to Trump in Austin” protest, while Trump Victory is hosting an anti-impeachment, counter-protest event called “Stop the Madness!”

It is not known if the person arrested is affiliated with one of the groups.

The protest site is near Flex, a manufacturer which will work on Apple’s new Mac Pro computers.