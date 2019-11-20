1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE UPDATES: Pres. Trump on his way to visit Apple in Austin Impeachment hearings continue with testimony from Amb. Sondland

One arrested during protests near Austin facility Trump set to tour

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police officers near protests ahead of Trump's Austin visit (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Police officers near protests ahead of Trump’s Austin visit (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has been arrested as protesters and counter-protesters gathered near the manufacturing facility that President Donald Trump is set to tour Wednesday.

An officer on scene said the person was disrupting traffic and wouldn’t get out of the median in the 12000 block of Riata Trace Parkway. The person was arrested on a charge of failure to obey a lawful order and taken to Travis County Jail.

There are two groups organizing demonstrations in that area. Indivisible Austin is holding a “Say NO to Trump in Austin” protest, while Trump Victory is hosting an anti-impeachment, counter-protest event called “Stop the Madness!”

It is not known if the person arrested is affiliated with one of the groups.

The protest site is near Flex, a manufacturer which will work on Apple’s new Mac Pro computers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss