AUSTIN (KXAN) — Horror enthusiasts job hunting, look no further: House of Torment Haunted House Austin announced Thursday it is hiring for 50 open positions ahead of the 2023 season.

Those ages 16 and older can apply to the jobs, which include cashier, event staff, scare actor, photographer, customer experience specialist and makeup artist positions. No prior acting or haunted house experience is required, company staff said in a release.

“All that is required is a genuine enthusiasm for all things Halloween and a readiness to learn from the seasoned haunted house experts,” the release read in part.

Those interested can apply online, based on position type. From there, applicants can schedule an in-person audition as part of consideration.

House of Torment will be hiring for the open roles through Oct. 1. More information on the attraction is available online.