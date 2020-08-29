On parties, University of Texas leadership calls for ‘accountability’

The first day of fall classes for the University of Texas at Austin was Wednesday. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A letter sent from the University of Texas interim president Friday called for students to show “a deeper responsibility this year to show accountability” following reports of large off-campus parties.

Three days into the start of classes, KXAN has been receiving videos showing large gatherings with no masks in sight.

“There have been countless examples of courteous and compassionate behavior by Longhorns who have stepped up to Protect Texas Together as we navigate the COVID-19 crisis,” said Interim President Jay Hartzell.

“But there have also been instances where important safety practices — including mask wearing and social distancing — have not been followed by students, particularly in large group gatherings and celebrations, mostly off campus.”

The letter added the university has also begun reaching out to student organizations and property managers about the behavior.

“I’m scared to see the effects that we’re going to see on campus,” said Erica Jermain, a freshman on campus.

With a goal of 5,000 tests per week, UT has called its COVID-19 response “robust.”

Earlier in the month, we told you about the school’s rapid testing machines that can each process 1,400 tests in eight hours.

On Tuesday, students could be seen getting tested at different locations on campus. Three of the sites are for students and faculty who are asymptomatic, the other two are for those with symptoms.

“I just went in, they had me spit in a tube, turn it in and I was done,” said Will Baltazar, another freshman.

A university spokesperson tells KXAN contact tracing is another big part of its COVID-19 response.

The plan is to have 80 volunteer tracers going into September, with an additional 40-60 student tracers.

UT has not reported one of its COVID-19 tests positive since July. That will change quickly, with classes beginning. You can track cases using the school’s dashboard here.