AUSTIN (KXAN) — Good for you! Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo is slated to play Austin’s Moody Center early next year as part of her GUTS World Tour, the venue announced Wednesday.

Rodrigo is set to perform at the Moody Center on Feb. 28. Ticket registration for the event is available online through Sept. 17.

The Grammy Award-winning singer first burst onto the scene in January 2021 with her single “driver’s license,” before following it up with her debut album “Sour” in May 2021. Rodrigo took home the award for best pop vocal album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

She previously performed at the Moody Amphitheater in May 2022 as part of her Sour Tour. Rodrigo’s sophomore album, “GUTS,” dropped Sept. 8, featuring hit singles such as “vampire” and “bad idea right?”

More details on Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour, including other Texas tour dates, are available online.