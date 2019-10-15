Old charges coming through ParkATX app all at once alarm Austinites

Parking rates across Austin increased Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, to $2 per hour, representing a doubling of the cost in many places. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many Austinites are reporting seeing large charges from the Park ATX app, which many use to pay for parking in the city. The Austin Transportation Department says they aren’t being overcharged or mis-charged.

Instead, ATD says some users who added money to their digital wallets between July and early September weren’t charged at that time. The Park ATX vendor, Passport, Inc., told ATD it is now processing these charges.

Passport, Inc. said some people weren’t originally charged because of a system change with the Park ATX app.

KXAN is working to determine if these users were made aware of the issue beforehand.

Passport, Inc. says anyone who needs help can email them at contactsupport@passportinc.com or call 704-817-2500.

Passport has worked with the city of Austin since 2016, according to its website. It created the ParkATX app for the city, which launched in February this year.

On Monday, the city of Austin increased its hourly parking charge from $1.20 downtown and $1 elsewhere to $2. The city says it’s an effort to free up more spots.