Okurr! ACL to release daily lineup, start selling 1-day wristbands at noon Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Music artist Cardi B performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Scott Roth/ Invision /AP) Music artist Cardi B performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Scott Roth/ Invision /AP) ACL Fest 1-day tickets go on sale prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One-day tickets for the Austin City Limits Music Festival go on sale today starting at noon Tuesday. You won't have to wait long to see who will be performing each day because festival organizers will the daily lineups for all six days at 10 a.m.

Three-day wristbands for Weekend 1, Oct. 4-6, have already sold out. That's the only weekend Cardi B is performing. In what looks like a possible new addition this year, ACL Festival is allowing music fans to buy resale tickets through a Verified Ticket Exchange portal on TicketMaster.

Three-day wristbands are still available for Weekend 2, Oct. 11-13. That's the only weekend that headliner Robyn is performing.

ACL Festival also teased on Twitter that it had added a bunch of new bands. It asked fans to see if they could notice the differences on the lineup posters.

We'll be adding several artists when the #ACLFest Lineup by Day is revealed at 10am CT tomorrow. Spot the differences in these posters to see who was added and quote-tweet with the artist additions you see. pic.twitter.com/OTo9D7lkhx — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) June 11, 2019

While they didn't add any new headliners, it does appear they added the following bands:

Metric

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Orville Peck

Wrabel

The Score

Bones UK

Mahalia

Mallrat

The Beaches

The Aquadolls

Taella

Three-day wristbands start at $260. One-day wristbands start at $105.