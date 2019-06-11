IT’S OUT! ACL releases daily lineup; 1-day wristbands will go on sale at noon









AUSTIN (KXAN) — One-day tickets for the Austin City Limits Music Festival go on sale today starting at noon Tuesday. Two hours before sales start, ACL festival organizers released the daily lineup at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The wait is over, check out the #ACLFest Lineup by Day and grab your 1-Day Tickets at 12pm CT. 3-Day Tickets are available NOW. https://t.co/Ri5xEsmMaB pic.twitter.com/h7XVDKnE2z — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) June 11, 2019

Three-day wristbands for Weekend 1, Oct. 4-6, have already sold out. That’s the only weekend Cardi B is performing. In what looks like a possible new addition this year, ACL Festival is allowing music fans to buy resale tickets through a Verified Ticket Exchange portal on TicketMaster.

Three-day wristbands are still available for Weekend 2, Oct. 11-13. That’s the only weekend that headliner Robyn is performing.

ACL Festival also teased on Twitter that it had added a bunch of new bands. It asked fans to see if they could notice the differences on the lineup posters.

We'll be adding several artists when the #ACLFest Lineup by Day is revealed at 10am CT tomorrow. Spot the differences in these posters to see who was added and quote-tweet with the artist additions you see. pic.twitter.com/OTo9D7lkhx — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) June 11, 2019

While they didn’t add any new headliners, it does appear they added the following bands:

Metric

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Orville Peck

Wrabel

The Score

Bones UK

Mahalia

Mallrat

The Beaches

The Aquadolls

Taella

Three-day wristbands start at $260. One-day wristbands start at $105.