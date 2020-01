AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is reporting that for the second day in a row, oil field odors from the Luling area spread across the city.

According to AFD, this happened “as the weather changed and south wind picked up.”

The department says it received over 70 calls and that the Texas Gas Service received over 135.

AFD advises residents that there’s no need to call for general outdoor odors unless there’s a specific source.