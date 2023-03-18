AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died in north Austin after a shooting early Saturday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Austin Police said this incident has been reported as a suspicious death.

APD said officers responded to a call at 7:03 a.m. for reports of a shooting or stabbing in north Austin.

When police and Austin-Travis County EMS officials arrived in the 300 block of Deen Street, one person was found with gunshot wounds. Officials said the individual was confirmed dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.