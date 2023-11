AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a suspicious package in east Austin.

According to police, APD received a call at approximately 2:15 p.m. regarding a suspicious package in the 2300 block of Oracle Way.

Austin Police officers responded and evacuated the building as a precaution, according to APD.

As of 5 p.m., APD said the scene remained active and was under investigation.

This is a developing story.