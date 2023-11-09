AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several agencies are investigating after potentially hazardous materials were found at a state office building in downtown Austin.

The Austin Fire Department said on social media at 9:20 a.m. that special operations crews and Austin Travis County EMS were investigating the William P. Clements building on West 15th Street in downtown Austin.

The Department of Public Safety told KXAN there was an “envelope with substance” being investigated.

Officials investigating ‘hazardous materials’ incident at downtown state office building (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Officials investigating ‘hazardous materials’ incident at downtown state office building (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Officials investigating ‘hazardous materials’ incident at downtown state office building (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Officials investigating ‘hazardous materials’ incident at downtown state office building (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

ATCEMS said three ambulances and two district commanders are on the scene, and three patients have been decontaminated. Medics evaluated them for potential symptoms, with ATCEMS posting all three were asymptomatic but would be transported to Dell Seton Medical Center for additional evaluation “out of an abundance of caution.”

Officials cautioned extensive road closures near the scene are expected, adding ATCEMS will have no additional information on the incident.

The William P. Clements building houses the Texas Office of the Attorney General.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.