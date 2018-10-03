Officers won't be charged for shooting man accused of assaulting mom

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Craig Anthony Carter is accused of firing at APD officers on Aug. 3, 2018. This is a previous booking photo from APD.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin police officers will not face charges for shooting a man accused of assaulting his mother, leading officers on a chase and shooting at them after they stopped him.

District Attorney Margaret Moore said her office will not prosecute Officer Douglas Trahan or Officer Kendric Witt. The office will not release its detailed analysis of the incident until after criminal proceedings against Craig Carter, 27, are finished.

Craig, who underwent surgery for gunshot wounds, faces attempted capital murder of a peace officer and aggravated assault charges.

On Aug. 3, 2018, police responded to a report of a man walking with a gun through an apartment complex and another report of a woman screaming. Carter's mother told police he had assaulted her, forced her to her knees and pointed a gun at her.

Officers tried to stop Carter, but he led them on a car chase. It ended when they used a PIT maneuver at the intersection of Spicewood Springs Road and Mesa Drive. Police then say Carter got out and started shooting at them, so they shot back.

At the time, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said police had prior encounters with Carter, and neighbors told KXAN they have had run-ins with him.