1 in custody following SWAT callout in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is in custody after Austin police responded to a SWAT callout near US Highway 290 in northeast Austin Thursday.

Police say the situation took place in the 7200 block of East US Highway 290 Frontage Road. That’s near Mira Loma Lane.

The Austin Police Department tweeted just before 8:45 p.m. that a suspect had been taken into custody, and that the situation concluded.

They are still asking drivers to avoid the area as officers investigate. A briefing is expected to take place sometime Thursday evening.

