Officers involved in shooting while investigating another shooting at Austin motel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What started with Austin police responding to a motel shooting led to an officer involved shooting on Sunday.
Austin police confirmed to KXAN that one person has died, though details about what happened are minimal.
It all began when officers responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 in the 7100 block of North Interstate Highway 35 at 2:54 p.m. The area is right near East St. Johns Avenue.
APD said someone took the person who was shot to the hospital, though it wasn’t Austin-Travis County EMS medics who made the transport. It’s unknown if that shooting happened in a car, in one of the motel’s rooms or in the parking lot.
While police were investigating that call, APD said they got word from officers on scene at 4:46 p.m. that there had been an officer-involved shooting at the 7-Eleven just north of the motel. It’s unknown how the incidents are connected.
At last check, police did not have anyone in custody.
The southbound lanes of the I-35 service road near the scene are closed while officers investigate. APD asks that drivers avoid the area and to expect delays.
KXAN has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.