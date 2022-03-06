Officers involved in shooting while investigating another shooting at Austin motel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What started with Austin police responding to a motel shooting led to an officer involved shooting on Sunday.

Austin police confirmed to KXAN that one person has died, though details about what happened are minimal.

(KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

(KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

(KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

It all began when officers responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 in the 7100 block of North Interstate Highway 35 at 2:54 p.m. The area is right near East St. Johns Avenue.

APD said someone took the person who was shot to the hospital, though it wasn’t Austin-Travis County EMS medics who made the transport. It’s unknown if that shooting happened in a car, in one of the motel’s rooms or in the parking lot.

While police were investigating that call, APD said they got word from officers on scene at 4:46 p.m. that there had been an officer-involved shooting at the 7-Eleven just north of the motel. It’s unknown how the incidents are connected.

At last check, police did not have anyone in custody.

The southbound lanes of the I-35 service road near the scene are closed while officers investigate. APD asks that drivers avoid the area and to expect delays.

KXAN has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.