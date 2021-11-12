1 found dead inside southwest Austin home, another taken to the hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was found dead inside a southwest Austin home Friday afternoon, and another was taken to the hospital, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police say the APD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, which is being treated as a suspicious death, in the 6500 block of Aden Lane. That’s near Escarpment Boulevard and Highway 45.

A 911 call was placed from the location around 1:49 p.m., APD says. Officers responded and found one person dead inside a residence and another person who was hurt.

The second person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Police believe the two people found in the home are related. It’s an isolated incident, APD says, and there’s no threat to the public.

Austin police investigate a suspicious death off Aden Lane in southwest Austin Nov. 12, 2021. Another person was taken to the hospital. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

Officers will be speaking with neighbors to try and piece together what happened. APD is asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.