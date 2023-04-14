AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two police officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in north Austin last summer were cleared by a Travis County special grand jury this week.

According to an announcement from Travis County District Attorney José Garza’s office, the jury concluded its review on Tuesday and did not return an indictment for the two officers involved in the shooting.

The shooting happened June 13, 2022, when Central Texas Regional SWAT team members, including Leander Police Department Officer John Carnley and Georgetown Police Department Officer Thomas Tatum, executed a search warrant at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on North Lamar Boulevard near Rundberg Lane.

There were several men in the hotel room, including Michael Crater, 34, who “failed to comply with multiple commands from officers before pointing a handgun in the direction of officers,” according to a release from Garza’s office.

Carnley then fired at Crater, shooting him multiple times. Tatum also fired less-lethal munition at Crater, according to the release.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but Crater died.

“The District Attorney’s office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” said Garza. “In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that Officer Carnley’s and Tatum’s conduct was not unlawful.”

Since Jan. 1, 2021, 76 cases against police officers have been presented to the grand jury, and including this one, in 45 of those, the grand jury has returned a no true bill, according to the release.