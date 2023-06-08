AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer, previously indicted in connection with May 2020 protests in Austin, is facing an additional charge, according to court documents and KXAN sources.

Kyle Felton was charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, the document states. He is also facing two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

KXAN has reached out to Felton’s attorney, and we will update the story with a statement when it becomes available.

Last week, the Austin Police Association announced five more indictments against Austin Police Department officers. Three of the officers already faced indictment, and two new officers were indicted, according to APA.

A pre-trial hearing for Felton was set for June 20, according to court documents.

Felton’s bond was set at $5,000, documents show.

Newly indicted officers

Earlier this week, an APD officer who was indicted last year in connection with the protests was indicted on a second charge, according to court documents and a release from the officer’s defense attorneys. In addition, KXAN has learned the names of two other officers indicted last week through court documents and sources.

Jeffrey Teng was one of 19 officers indicted last year over claims of excessive force during protests in downtown Austin in 2020. He now faces a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

Jeffrey Teng. Mugshot: Austin Police Department

One of the two newly-indicted officers is Joseph Peche, according to court documents obtained by KXAN. Peche faces a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

Peche’s bond was set at $5,000. KXAN has reached out to his attorneys and will update this story when we receive a response.

Sources also confirmed to KXAN that Joseph Murray was indicted. We are working to confirm what charge he faces and who is representing him so we can reach out.

Timeline of officer indictments

The new cases presented come just before the three-year anniversary of the May 31, 2020 protests.

The three-year anniversary also marks the last day that charges could be pursued against officers for their actions on May 31, because of the statute of limitations outlined in the Texas Code of Criminal Procedures.

With the exception of specific felony offenses outlined in the code, felony indictments must be presented within three years from the date of the commission of the offense.

“The Austin Police Association will continue to support every officer targeted by this anti-police DA,” said Villarreal in his email to union members.