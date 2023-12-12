AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Office of Sustainability announced it has selected 33 young leaders as part of Austin’s Youth Climate Equity Council, an initiative to give young people a “seat at the table” when exploring ways to address climate change in Austin.

This is the third cohort of local young people – the 33 come from each City Council district and 13 schools.

“[As a member of the council,] I hope to make effective change through education and policy in Austin – and to help organize youth to not only understand the science but to find solutions to the problem that will affect us for the rest of our lives,” said Ellison, a newly appointed youth council member from the Ann Richards School for Young Women.

“My goal is to organize a movement into action — to make policy changes to stop industries from continuing to harm our communities and our futures, incentivize new industries to innovate solutions, and build new infrastructure to protect those most vulnerable to extreme climate events,” she continued.

During their time with the Council, the youth leaders will learn about sustainability, civic procedures, environmental justice and how these relate to improving their community’s health and well-being. They will also participate in projects to develop climate solutions, learn about local policy, and engage their communities in sustainability initiatives.

“It’s inspiring to see these young leaders stepping up to engage in local climate action and make a real difference in our community,” said Zach Baumer, Interim Chief Sustainability Officer. “Their involvement is a vital part of our journey towards a more sustainable and equitable Austin, and I’m excited to see the ideas and solutions they’ll bring to the table.”

The national sustainability education nonprofit EcoRise and the City of Austin’s Office of Sustainability leads and facilitates Austin’s Youth Climate Equity Council.