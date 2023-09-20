AUSTIN (KXAN) — The director of Austin’s civilian Office of Police Oversight (OPO) sent city leaders a memo Monday about its progress.

In the letter, the director outlined several updates, including how it handles complaints of police misconduct, and how its policies align with state law.

In the spring, a majority of voters approved for the office to have more access to certain police files and participate in investigations of officer conduct, including anonymous complaints.

The memo showed the OPO received 72 compliments about the Austin Police Department and 276 complaints.

The city council is expected to review the memo Thursday.