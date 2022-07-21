AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Office of Police Oversight (OPO) asked the Austin Police Department (APD) to investigate 220 out of 2,239 community complaints in 2021, according to the latest annual report released Thursday.

The report states APD investigated 90 of the 220 complaints and 16 resulted in sustained policy violations.

Fifteen of the 90 officers investigated retired in 2021 while under investigation, compared to 11 who retired in 2020 and two in 2019. According to the OPO, the internal APD investigation into officers with OPO complaints stops when they retire.

In 2021, OPO hosted five town halls to gather feedback on police actions from the community. Such events continued in 2022.

The 2021 report shows that “Thank You” messages for officers submitted to the OPO have increased since 2019. Overall community complaints dropped from 2020 to 2021. See the graph below.

Courtesy: Office of Police Oversight

KXAN is still reviewing the report.

Office of Police Oversight: 2021 Annual Report

We have reached out to APD for its response to the report, asking specific questions related to officers who retire during ongoing investigations and how the department determines which OPO complaints to investigate. We will update this story when we hear back.