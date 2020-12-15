October Austin airport traffic shows improvement, but still way below last year’s numbers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Passenger traffic at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is slowly picking back up from a huge drop in April, but it’s still way below what is normal.

In a report released Monday, AUS said 507,858 passengers flew during October 2020. It’s the first time that number has been above 500,000 since March.

Even then, traffic is still down 67.7% compared to October 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic really took a toll on number of passengers in April. AUS reported passenger traffic decreased by 96.6% compared to April 2019, with only 47,781 passengers flying during the month.

Passenger traffic data up to October 2020 from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Numbers were increasing year-over-year since 2016, AUS data shows, with January and February of this year following that trend before the pandemic hit. In the longer term, data shows AUS’ numbers are still lower than what they were in 2012.