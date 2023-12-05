AUSTIN (KXAN) – A Houston-area hospital chain that is expanding into the Austin area celebrated the opening of a clinic it said will be dedicated to women’s health.

On Monday, Texas Children opened the Pavilion for Women Obstetrics & Gynecology North Austin Clinic at its soon-to-be opened northwest Austin hospital.

Texas Children’s said the clinic will offer comprehensive care in menstrual disorders management, prenatal, and preventative care.

“One of the things that is unique about Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women is the opportunity for a woman and her child to receive care in the same spot. I think you will see more and more and more advantages of that,” said Russ Williams, Senior Vice President of Texas Children’s Hospital North Austin Campus.

Texas Children opened the Pavilion for Women Obstetrics & Gynecology North Austin Clinic on Monday, Dec. 5 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Hospital details

The hospital and clinic are located on North Lake Creek Parkway which is on the northeast corner of State Highway 45 and U.S. Highway 183.

In April 2021, KXAN reported the 365,000-square-foot building would hold 52 hospital beds. It would also expand OB/GYN services for the Austin area and care of neonatal and pediatric intensive care patients. The facility would also have an adjacent 170,000-square-foot building to connect families to numerous subspecialties within the hospital.

Texas Children’s said the hospital will open in February 2024.

As of 2021, Texas Children’s Pediatrics was the nation’s largest pediatric primary care network and had 10 locations around the Austin area.