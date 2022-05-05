OAK HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Crews from the Oak Hill Fire Department were busy Thursday morning trying to control a fire at a mobile home.

Fire crews say the fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. on High Valley Road. That’s near the intersection of FM 1826 and Slaughter Lane.

Crews had to shut down 1826 for a time to get their gear to nearby hydrant.

Oak Hill Fire Chief Jeffrey Wittig told KXAN, crews do not know what caused the fire. The Fire Marshall’s office will investigate.

Everyone inside the mobile home made it out. The fire started in the back of the structure and did not spread to nearby homes.

