AUSTIN (KXAN) — A museum honoring the life and works of a legendary short story writer is back open.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) said Tuesday it would reopen the O. Henry Museum this week.

The museum is on 409 E. 5th St. in Brush Square between Trinity and Neches Streets.

According to PARD, workers upgraded fire suppression and HVAC systems. They also upgraded and repaired the roof and improved the landscape. Parks and Rec posted videos of the renovation on YouTube.

The museum is open on Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

O'Henry Museum in Austin reopened Jan. 4, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

According to the biography provided by PARD, O. Henry was born William Sidney Porter in 1862 in North Carolina. He moved to Austin in 1884 and died in 1910.

Porter is perhaps best known for “Gifts of the Magi.”