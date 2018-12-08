Lockout lifted after threat against middle school deemed 'unfounded' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. O. Henry Middle School (KXAN Photp/Richie Bowes) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. O. Henry Middle School (KXAN Photp/Richie Bowes) [ + - ]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A middle school in west Austin was placed on lockout Friday morning as police investigate a threat that turned out to be unfounded, Austin Independent School District confirmed.

Austin ISD spokesperson Christina Nguyen told KXAN there were rumors of a 'social media threat' that were unsubstantiated at O. Henry Middle School at 2610 W. 10th St. AISD.

Classes are operating normally as officers investigate the threat. The school was operating normally shortly before 10 a.m.

The Austin Independent School District said the school was on "lockout," which differs from a lockdown in that activities continue as normal inside the school, but the exterior doors are locked.