NXNW restaurant closing; blames construction on MoPac, Slaughter Ln

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve ever been driven on the southern end of the MoPac Expressway, you’ve probably experienced the construction at Slaughter Lane.

Usually a nuisance, construction is temporary and hopefully, means things will get better for everyone later on.

Unless you are North By Northwest Brewery.

NXNW has operated in Austin for more than 15 years and it has grown through the years. One rapidly growing area was near the intersection of MoPac and Slaughter Lane. The area seemed like a lucrative place to expand business so the owners of NXNW opened a restaurant at the intersection.

However, soon construction dominated the area as officials tried to accommodate rapid growth.

“Construction is definitely one of the most major aspects of it, especially when you don’t have a lot of traffic coming to your business, it can definitely affect you,” says Steve Hinojosa, General Manager of NXNW. Owners of the NXNW location blame construction for why the restaurant is closing. The brewery will remain open.

“This intersection is just getting to the point now to where we can use it, it’s going to take a little while longer before we see any of these end results at least for another four years,” Hinojosa said.

Highway construction can have a negative impact on many businesses, but it is rare for an operation to close because of it.

The Texas Department of Transportation issued a statement to KXAN in response.

“TxDOT has been meeting with businesses and other stakeholders throughout the planning and construction process. We continue to provide regular updates on construction activities, including lane closures and other construction events that might impact drivers and those who live and work in the area,” officials wrote.

NXNW had to let go of some of their workforce and those workers who remain are getting assistance to find new jobs.

Construction of the intersection should be complete by 2021.