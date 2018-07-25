Number of cyclospora cases in Texas has doubled since May

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved Mexican cilantro linked to stomach illness (Courtesy: Pete Jelliffe/Flickr Commons)

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The number of Texans who have gotten sick from the cyclospora parasite continues to rise and has doubled since the outbreak started in May.

As of the newest report released July 23, the Department of State Health Services says the number of reported cases is now at 122 with Travis County seeing the most cases with 25. One doctor tells KXAN they believe the Austin-area has the most cases because "we're all eating our veggies and our fruits."

The state is working with health care providers and the public to be aware of the symptoms of cyclospora and pursue testing when needed. Once the parasite is in your system, people can experience symptoms like watery diarrhea, loss of appetite and fatigue.

Health officials have not been able to determine if there is a common source for the current outbreak. However, past outbreaks have been associated with imported fresh produce.

Cyclosporiasis Case Counts as of July 23, 2018