November ranks as Austin airport’s 3rd busiest month ever

AUSTIN (KXAN) — November was the third-busiest month ever at Austin Bergstrom International Airport in terms of passenger traffic.

New data released Wednesday shows 1,590,918 passengers flew out of Austin in November. That’s an increase of 212% from November 2020’s total.

Passenger traffic took a nosedive during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a low of around 48,000 passengers in April 2020. Since then, passenger totals have rebounded to record-setting levels.

October saw the busiest day ever recorded at the airport, with more than 35,000 passengers on the Monday after F1 weekend. Meanwhile, more than 280,000 passengers flew over the Thanksgiving season.

November’s total of 1.59 million passengers ranks third in terms of busiest months ever, with just June and July 2019 recording higher totals. Both of those months saw more than 1.6 million passengers fly through the airport.

July and October of 2021 also both rank within the top 10 busiest months.

Southwest continues to be the most popular airline operating out of AUS, with more than a third of all passengers flying with the airline in November.

About a quarter of passengers flew with American Airlines, and Delta and United both carried about 12% of passengers.

According to airport data, more than 11.9 million passengers flew through AUS between January and November 2021. December’s data is expected to be released in about a month’s time.

During the same time period in 2020, the airport saw around 5.9 million passengers, a big drop from the 15.9 million passengers in January to November 2019.