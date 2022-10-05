AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city’s focus is turned once again to the annual Austin City Limits Music Festival, but crowds and loud concerts aren’t for everyone. Here are some alternative ideas to help you plan your weekends.

Quesoff looks for best cheesy dish (10/8)

A competition to find Austin’s best queso dish will happen at The Mohawk (912 Red River St.) this Saturday, from 12 to 3 p.m.

The competition is divided into four categories: Meaty, Spicy, Veggie and Wild Card. More than 35 teams will compete in these categories, and the teams include several previous winners.

A panel of judges will determine an entry as best in show. This year’s panel includes Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue, Luis ‘Beto’ Robledo of Cuantos Tacos, Austin American-Statesman restaurant critic Matthew Odam, Rosa de Lima of La Santa Barbacha and Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes.

Advance tickets are already sold out, but the organizers said they will still have some tickets available at the door. Ticket sales benefit the Central Texas Food Bank.

Pun Off World Championship (10/8)

The Pun Off World Championships returns to Austin for its 45th year — far longer than the ACL Music Festival. This year’s competition revolves around the 45 rpm vinyl record.

“For the record, we’ve been ‘round 45 years, and it’s been virtually two since punsters have grooved, live and in person, for the O. Henry Museum Pun Off World Championships. But the tables have turned, and we’re coming back in style,” championship coordinator David Guggenheim said in a press release. “First, we’ll get in the groove during Punniest of Show, when contestants will deliver a prepared monologue (in full stereo). The punster who soars to the top of the charts will be declared Punniest of Show! Then, we’ll fade out the afternoon with Punslingers, where contestants will go round and round with each other to see who has the best puns up their sleeve. The winner of the vinyl round will be labeled the World Champion Punslinger!”

The event typically happens at the O. Henry Museum, but this year it will take a turn at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center (600 River St.), from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bluebonnet Horse Expo (10/8)

Bluebonnet Equine Humane Society’s (BEHS) Fall Training Challenge will take place at the group’s 16th annual Bluebonnet Horse Expo, this Saturday at the Williamson County Expo Center (5350 Bill Pickett Trail in Taylor). The Expo runs from 8:45 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Contestants train a rescued horse for three months prior to the Expo, where they’ll show off that training. All of the presented horses will be available for adoption after the competition.

The event also features clinics, demos, auctions, vendors and a stick horse competition for children.

Admission costs $10 per person over the age of 10 years old, and the event is BEHS’ sole fundraiser each year.

Kyle Founder’s Parade (10/8)

A map of the parade route and road closures. (City of Kyle Parks & Recreation)

The City of Kyle celebrates its 142nd birthday Saturday, starting with a “Kyle on Track” Founders’ Parade at 10 a.m. The parade starts at Gregg-Clarke Park and ends at Front Street.

The route will close Center St. from Ramiez St. to N. Main St. during the parade. The City recommends watchers find a spot on Center St. between Gregg-Clarke Park and Mary Kyle Hartson Park.

As part of the birthday celebrations, Kyle will also see the installation of a historic marker at the Kyle Railroad Depot at noon.

Kyle residents and visitors will also be able to attend a birthday celebration on Burleson St. after the parade.