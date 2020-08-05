Not enough valid petition signatures to put reinstating camping ban on ballot, city says

Austin (KXAN) — KXAN has obtained a letter signed Wednesday from Austin City Clerk Jannette Gooddall which states that the petition effort to place reinstating Austin’s public camping ban on the November ballot was “insufficient.” The city’s analysis indicates that the petition effort did not gather the total legally required number of signatures to bring the measure to a vote.

More than a year ago, in an effort to decriminalize homelessness, Austin City Council voted to repeal a previous city ban on camping, sitting, and lying down in most public spaces. This petition from local group Save Austin Now aimed to reverse the council’s action from last year.

Save Austin Now identifies as an educational nonprofit and is led by Matt Mackowiak (the chair of the Republican Party for Travis County) and Cleo Petricek, who has been vocal about her opposition to the city’s recent policies related to homelessness. The Save Austin Now website notes that its leadership includes Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday, president of UT safety group SafeHorns Joell McNew, and former Austin City Council Member Ora Houston.

A photo of the letter sent out by Save Austin Now in June in an effort to gather more signatures for their petition effort. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

Save Austin now launched a mailer campaign during the pandemics, mailing letters to many Austin households and asking them to mail back in their signatures.

Save Austin Now delivered the petition signatures they gathered to the city on July 20 for the city to count and determine the validity of the signatures.

In the letter, the city clerk’s office said the raw count of total signatures on the filed petition was 24,201.

As is allowed by the Texas Election Code, the Austin City Clerk’s office used a random sampling method to verify this petition, using a sample size of 6,051 signatures.

In Austin, the minimum number of signatures required to place a petition measure on the ballot is 20,000. The clerk’s office wrote that based on the random sample results, the petition did not meet the required amount of signatures from valid voters. Of the 6,051 signatures, the clerk said that 1,147 were disqualified for signing more than once and another 1,106 were disqualified for other reasons, leaving 4,904 unique signatures from qualified voters in the sample.

The city estimates that there are 19,122 valid signatures on the petition and is 95% confident that the true numbers of valid signatures on the petition exceeds 18,887 and is less than 19,356.

The clerk noted that the probability that checking all 24,201 submitted signatures would find 20,000 valid signatures is less than three in one billion.

At the time Save Austin Now filed this petition, the clerk’s office said it had 24,598 signatures and spanned 11,198 pages. The clerk received requests from 60 people who signed the petition to have their names withdrawn. Save Austin Now also provided a list of 85 additional names of people who wanted to have their names withdrawn, the city said. Of those 145 people, the clerk was able to find 96 of those signatures, those 96 were not counted in the total number of signatures.

When city staff reviewed this petition, they found it had two different versions with different wording for the language of the proposed ordinance. The pages of signatures that had different wording than the original petition were then removed by the clerk’s office from the total count, which means that these 397 signatures were not included in the total count or in the random sample.

