AUSTIN (KXAN) — After announcing its efforts to partner with nonprofit organizations on Project Connect anti-displacement efforts, the City of Austin confirmed other resources will be needed to reduce the impact on residents and businesses along the project’s pathway.

On April 11, the city announced it would work with local organizations and community partners to disseminate $20 million in anti-displacement funding. This $20 million comes from a $300 million funding pool earmarked for anti-displacement use over a 13-year timespan.

That $300 million figure was calculated by the Austin Transit Partnership, an entity overseeing Project Connect’s launch, said Nefertitti Jackmon, Austin’s community displacement prevention officer. In an email, Jackson added this funding source is just one of many tools the city is looking to employ to prevent forced relocations.

“The $300 million dollars are insufficient to meet the rapidly increasing housing costs that Austinites are facing, especially low-income households,” Jackson said. “The $300 million is not a silver bullet, but it is just one tool in the toolbox that the City of Austin has made available to address a specific segment of our population.”

As affordability concerns have risen in Austin, KXAN asked if there are any city-led conversations happening to potentially increase anti-displacement funds for Project Connect. City officials told us an increase is not a consideration at this time.

“There are many different funding investments and programs that are being led by the Housing and Planning Department, all which are aimed to support households and provide housing stability,” Jackson said.

Austin’s anti-displacement dashboard identifies 302,000 residents and 135,000 housing units within a one-mile radius of Project Connect, defined as “at risk” for displacement threats. These figures are based on 2020 population data, as well as the 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-year period estimates.

Following the release of the new 5-year ACS estimates in March, city staff are reviewing and comparing the figures to provide a more accurate glimpse at how many people might be impacted, with the targeted goal of releasing updated maps this summer.

Officials said the one-mile radius threshold was determined based on research conducted in other cities that have undergone similar transit initiatives, including Los Angeles, Atlanta and Denver. City leaders added other cities’ research indicated the greatest threat to property values happened at residences half a mile from rail stations.

For Project Connect’s anti-displacement dollars, those individuals and households prioritized will be located within one mile of a project station or line, as well as households located in areas that are facing “vulnerable, active, or chronic displacement risk,” Jackson said.

Vulnerable: Neighborhoods near or that contain areas with higher property values, high rates of appreciations

Active displacement risk: Neighborhoods including areas with “vulnerable residents, active demographic change, and accelerating or appreciating housing market”

Chronic displacement risk: Neighborhoods where vulnerable residents have already been displaced, have seen significant demographic changes or the housing market has both high value and high appreciation

A virtual information meeting will be held for interested groups at 5:30 p.m. on April 20. The deadline to apply is June 13 at 4 p.m.