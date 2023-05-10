Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 10, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Residents in a northwest Austin neighborhood are banding together to stop the Austin Transportation Department from putting in over a dozen speedbumps on a busy street.

The neighborhood is in a part of Austin that is at an elevated risk for wildfires, and Greystone Drive, where ATD plans to add the bumps, would be used as an evacuation route for some during a natural disaster event, neighbors told KXAN. To stop the project, nearly 650 neighbors from around 550 separate homes signed a petition.

“What are you trying to do here? You know, if the goal is to reduce accidents, you can do that with neighborhood awareness,” Michelle Estrada, a resident in the neighborhood, said. “For the highest [fire] risk portion of the neighborhood, you would have to go through five speed bumps,” she continued.

Where ATD was originally planning to place the 15 speed bumps on Greystone Drive (KXAN photo)

Estrada said many neighbors were unaware of ATDs plans until several concerned residents started the petition to slow down ATD. Through their campaign, the residents convinced ATD to reduce the number of speed bumps from 15 to nine, only putting them in parts of the road with no sidewalks.

“The City circled back with all feedback and came up with an updated proposed speed management plan. This updated plan aims to address feedback while still addressing the egregious speeds on Greystone Drive,” staff wrote in a fact sheet for the residents.

ATD said its plan in the northwest Austin neighborhood is to reduce “egregious speeds” on Greystone Drive to decrease the likelihood of injury or fatal crashes. The effort supports the City of Austin Vision Zero plan, per the fact sheet, which aims to reduce people hurt or killed in crashes to zero with street improvements, policy changes, enforcement and education.

Estrada did some digging. She said that while she found there were crashes on the road, she did not find any data suggesting there have been fatalities. Austin’s Vision Zero program has a resource on its website identifying streets in Austin with a relatively high number of injuries and fatal crashes. Greystone Drive is not listed there.

“So if [reducing traffic fatalities] is their goal, they’ve already accomplished it,” she said.

Estrada thinks instead of adding speed bumps, ATD could trust that the community can adjust their driving to make it safer through a campaign, which would quell concerns about the bumps posing a threat in a fire event.

“Even just communicating with other [drivers] about distracted driving and slowing speeds, because we’ve got families, elderly people and pets,” she said. “I think what many in the community that decided to sign this petition… they just wanted to be a part of the solution.”