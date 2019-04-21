Northwest Austin home 'total loss' after fire
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A northwest Austin home is a total loss after catching fire on Saturday evening, according to an Austin Fire Department spokesperson.
Firefighters responded to the call at 10907 Buckthorn Drive just before 7:45 p.m. The area is south of Spicewood Springs Road and east of Highway 183.
When firefighters got to the house, the fire was in the garage and attic and a pickup truck in the driveway had caught fire. A total of 10 units and 31 firefighters fought the flames.
An Air 1 and other units with the Austin Police Department were dispatched to the scene.
No homes were evacuated in the area and there was no one home at the time the fire started.
