Northeast Austin homeless camp fire caused by heater used inside tent

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters were called to a brush fire surrounding a homeless camp in northeast Austin Saturday morning.

AFD was called to the fire, located at 75076 Bennett Avenue, at 3:36 a.m. The department said the fire was a half acre large grass and brush fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and one person was injured. They were taken to the hospital by paramedics.

AFD says the cause of the fire was accidental. A propane heater was being used inside a tent.

Due to the fire’s proximity to the creek and the use of firefighting foam, the Watershed Protection Department has been notified.